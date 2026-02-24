Left Menu

Manipur Roads Get Boost as CM Meets Union Minister

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss road project statuses. Singh sought support for an elevated highway and strengthening national highways. Gadkari promised ministry assistance and positive consideration of the state's proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met with the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi to discuss the progress of various road projects in the state.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, Singh emphasized the need for special attention to an elevated highway proposal and strengthening of the national highways in Manipur. The proposals aim to enhance the state's infrastructure significantly.

Minister Gadkari assured Singh of all possible assistance from the ministry, with a promise to positively consider the state's submissions, thus potentially paving the way for improved road connectivity in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

