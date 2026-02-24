Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

A Utah judge has rejected an attempt by the defense to disqualify a team of prosecutors in the murder case involving conservative activist Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin. The motion centered on a potential conflict of interest as one prosecutor's daughter witnessed the killing.

The defense, representing Tyler Robinson, argued that the involvement of a Utah County Attorney's Office lawyer whose daughter was present at the incident could lead to bias. They pointed to the decision to seek the death penalty just days after the event as a sign of emotional influence.

However, Judge Tony Graf highlighted that the decision to pursue the death penalty was made by Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray, based on evidence rather than emotional ties. The judge's ruling was clear that objective assessment, not personal connections, guided the prosecution's course of action.