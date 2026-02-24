DGCA Intensifies Safety Protocols for Non-Scheduled Operators Amid Aviation Concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a series of stringent measures for non-scheduled operators, aiming to enhance safety following a worrying spate of aviation accidents. The new regulations include intensive audits and a comprehensive safety ranking mechanism that holds operators accountable for compliance lapses.

After a special audit uncovered significant deficiencies, the DGCA has grounded four aircraft operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, whose plane crash resulted in the death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among others. This move comes amid rising concerns about recent aviation incidents, including a fatal crash in Jharkhand and another accident involving a helicopter in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

These incidents have prompted a high-level meeting with non-scheduled operators, where the DGCA emphasized that safety cannot be compromised for commercial interests. Operators will be expected to adhere to strict new guidelines, such as transparent disclosure of safety information and commitment to rigorous pilot training. The authority reaffirmed the importance of pilot decision-making in flight safety, cautioning against attempts to land below safety minima.

(With inputs from agencies.)