Former Ambassador Peter Mandelson Released Amidst Controversy

Peter Mandelson, Britain's former ambassador to the U.S., was arrested over potential misconduct in public office linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. His lawyers argue the arrest was baseless and stress his commitment to cooperating with the investigation. Mandelson has expressed deep regret over his ties to Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the U.S., has been released from police custody following his arrest on allegations of misconduct in public office. The scrutiny arises from his connections with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Mandelson was dismissed from his diplomatic post in September after revelations about the extent of his relationship with Epstein became public. His arrest by London police resulted from claims that he planned to settle abroad, although his legal team has called these claims unfounded.

The arrest has sparked a criminal investigation, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government supplying evidence. Despite the situation, Mandelson's lawyers assert his cooperation with authorities and his focus on clearing his name.

