European Shares Rise as Markets Rebound Amid Trade Uncertainty

European shares climbed, driven by a surge in risk appetite on Wall Street and rising prices of base metals. Gains were marked in the tech sector following AMD's AI chip deal with Meta. However, trade policy uncertainty lingers, impacting financials. Sector performances varied, with autos gaining and banks declining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:10 IST
European shares experienced a positive shift, benefiting from an uptick in Wall Street's risk appetite. The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.2% increase, nearing last Friday's record high.

The technology sector led gains, notably among chip-related stocks, following a substantial deal between Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms involving AI chips. European names like ASML and Infineon also saw upward momentum.

Despite the uplift, trade policy uncertainties remain as President Trump's tariff changes loom large, drawing apprehension from financial sectors and ambiguity over last year's trade agreements with the U.S. The auto sector showed a 1.9% uptick, with notable performances from companies like Forvia and Edenred.

