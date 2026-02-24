Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Amritsar Pilot Among Victims of Air Ambulance Crash

Swarajdeep Singh, a pilot from Amritsar, was among seven people who tragically died in an air ambulance crash in Jharkhand. The Beechcraft C90 aircraft was enroute from Ranchi to Delhi when it crashed soon after takeoff. Singh's family and friends are mourning his untimely death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An air ambulance crash in Jharkhand claimed the lives of seven individuals, including pilot Swarajdeep Singh from Amritsar, as officials confirmed.

The tragic incident involved a Beechcraft C90 aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd. The plane, heading from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed shortly after takeoff, marking the second such incident involving a non-scheduled operator within a month.

According to close acquaintances, Singh contacted his family before the fatal flight and was unable to reconnect afterward. His death leaves his family in deep sorrow as they struggle to come to terms with the loss.

