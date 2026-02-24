Tragedy in Jharkhand: Amritsar Pilot Among Victims of Air Ambulance Crash

An air ambulance crash in Jharkhand claimed the lives of seven individuals, including pilot Swarajdeep Singh from Amritsar, as officials confirmed.

The tragic incident involved a Beechcraft C90 aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd. The plane, heading from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed shortly after takeoff, marking the second such incident involving a non-scheduled operator within a month.

According to close acquaintances, Singh contacted his family before the fatal flight and was unable to reconnect afterward. His death leaves his family in deep sorrow as they struggle to come to terms with the loss.