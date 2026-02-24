Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Dutch Diplomat's Seized Luggage

Dutch-Iranian diplomatic relations faced a strain this Tuesday when the Dutch Foreign Ministry called in Iran's ambassador to discuss a controversial incident at Tehran airport.

The ministry condemned the Iranian authorities' actions on January 28, 2026, citing the forced handover of a Dutch diplomat's luggage as a significant diplomatic breach.

The ministry has made persistent attempts to retrieve the seized items, but details remain scant. Moreover, a public release of the incident footage by Iran only fueled the diplomatic fallout, prompting an official summons.

(With inputs from agencies.)