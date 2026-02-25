Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

The political landscape in Karnataka is heating up as BJP state president B Y Vijayendra accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of misleading citizens regarding government recruitment statistics and unemployment issues.

In a social media post, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress-led government is evading responsibility by blaming previous BJP administrations for delayed recruitment processes. This criticism follows Siddaramaiah's remarks about the backlog of over 2.64 lakh vacant government positions upon Congress taking office in 2023.

Amidst widespread youth protests demanding immediate job vacancies to be filled, the BJP leader highlighted discrepancies between official recruitment figures presented in the state assembly and public claims, urging the government to act transparently to address worsening youth disenchantment.

