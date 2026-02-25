Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Charles Kushner, U.S. Ambassador to France and father-in-law to Ivanka Trump, is raising eyebrows in Paris by challenging traditional diplomatic etiquette. Kushner, appointed by his former landlord President Trump, is known for his direct approach, having already clashed with French Leader Emmanuel Macron over the issue of antisemitism.

Kushner's tenure has been marked by bold moves, including an open letter to President Macron critiquing France's actions on hate crimes. French diplomacy circles have responded to these disruptions with both condemnation and adjustments. Kushner, noted for a startling lack of diplomatic experience or French language skills, relies heavily on his bilingual chief of staff for navigating these waters.

While his tactics have caused friction, they are also being credited with sparking action on antisemitic incidents amidst geopolitical tensions. Despite differing opinions, Kushner's forthright style, devoid of the usual pomp and reception hosting, may reflect a broader shift echoing Trump's non-traditional diplomatic strategies across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)