Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited, a prominent player in digital marketing and technology services, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering on February 25, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹ 80.11 Crores as it lists on the NSE Emerge platform.

The offering comprises 55,25,000 equity shares priced between ₹ 138 and ₹ 145 per share. The funds will bolster Yaap's growth strategy, funding acquisitions, an AI-driven content production hub, and operational needs.

Socradamus Capital Private Limited leads the IPO. Yaap's strategic acquisitions and investments will enhance its service portfolio and operational capabilities, driving its expansion in the digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)