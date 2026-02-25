Left Menu

VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM) launches an Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme in Computer Science in collaboration with TalentSprint. This four-year program integrates academic coursework with industry apprenticeships, aiming to produce industry-ready tech professionals equipped with AI and cloud technology skills.

Updated: 25-02-2026 12:09 IST
Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM) has launched a pioneering Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme in BS Computer Science, in collaboration with TalentSprint. This new initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing students with practical, hands-on experience alongside their academic studies.

This innovative program is part of a broader movement to align educational offerings with industry needs, as reflected in the recent Union Budget 2026-27 of India's focus on skilling and apprenticeships. With a curriculum that integrates AI-driven applied labs and industry projects, students are expected to become proficient tech professionals even before they graduate.

Commenting on the launch, VVISM's Director of Admissions, Dr. M. R. S. Surya Narayana Reddy, highlighted the program's alignment with the government's agenda and its potential to redefine engineering education. By partnering with TalentSprint, the program ensures its participants gain vital exposure to cutting-edge technologies like AI and cloud computing.

