Maharashtra Clears Transport Workers' Salary Dues Amid Funding Challenges

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has credited salary hike dues for 86,000 workers. The government allocated Rs 100 crore to resolve pending arrears, highlighting its dedication to employee welfare. Delays in February payments were due to technical issues and funding shortages, causing temporary dissatisfaction among staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:46 IST
In a significant move, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) successfully credited salary hike arrears to the bank accounts of approximately 86,000 employees, as confirmed by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. This development marks a crucial step in addressing the corporation's financial commitments to its workers.

The Maharashtra government allocated Rs 100 crore to support MSRTC in overcoming its financial difficulties, underscoring the administration's commitment to its employees. According to a statement by Sarnaik's spokesperson, the government's action reflects its sensitivity and dedication to employee welfare.

Complications arose when the salary arrears payment for February was delayed due to technical issues and inadequate funding, sparking dissatisfaction among employees. Transport Minister Sarnaik engaged in discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders, securing an immediate release of Rs 100 crore to alleviate the situation, with further funds expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

