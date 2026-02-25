Left Menu

Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships

Multiple MoUs worth about Rs 11,000 crore were signed between Japanese companies and Uttar Pradesh during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Japan. These agreements aim to enhance manufacturing capacities across sectors like automotive, electronics, and real estate, fostering deeper industrial collaboration between India and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:34 IST
Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships
  • Country:
  • India

The first day of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Japan resulted in signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth around Rs 11,000 crore with various Japanese companies. The official release outlined agreements with industry leaders such as Kubota Corporation and Minda Corporation, among others.

The partnerships encompass a wide range of sectors including agricultural equipment manufacturing, water and environmental infrastructure, automobiles, electronics, and hospitality. These collaborations are anticipated to significantly boost manufacturing capabilities and deepen bilateral industrial ties.

Kubota Corporation, headquartered in Osaka, is renowned for its agricultural and industrial machinery since 1890, and Minda Corporation specializes in automotive components. The agreements are seen as a catalyst for fresh momentum in industrial cooperation between India and Japan.

TRENDING

1
BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy

BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy

 India
2
Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors

Delhi Couple Held for Racial Slurs Against Northeast Neighbors

 India
3
Thailand Moves Closer to New Government with Election Certification

Thailand Moves Closer to New Government with Election Certification

 Thailand
4
Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships

Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026