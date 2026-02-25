Japan and Uttar Pradesh Forge Rs 11,000 Crore Industrial Partnerships

The first day of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Japan resulted in signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth around Rs 11,000 crore with various Japanese companies. The official release outlined agreements with industry leaders such as Kubota Corporation and Minda Corporation, among others.

The partnerships encompass a wide range of sectors including agricultural equipment manufacturing, water and environmental infrastructure, automobiles, electronics, and hospitality. These collaborations are anticipated to significantly boost manufacturing capabilities and deepen bilateral industrial ties.

Kubota Corporation, headquartered in Osaka, is renowned for its agricultural and industrial machinery since 1890, and Minda Corporation specializes in automotive components. The agreements are seen as a catalyst for fresh momentum in industrial cooperation between India and Japan.