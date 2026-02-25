Makmor's Electric Leap: Transforming Regional Aviation

Bengaluru's Makmor consulting firm has strategically advanced by signing a letter of intent with German company MD Aircraft GmbH, signaling their commitment to regional air mobility innovation. The agreement will see Makmor acquire 10 MDA1 eViator electric passenger aircraft to meet increasing demand in regional air travel.

Makmor's founder, Ravi Andrews, highlighted the transformative potential of this move, suggesting it signals a significant shift in India's aviation sector. The aircraft are slated for initial test flights by 2028, with certification and operational deployment expected by 2030, potentially making India a leader in zero-emission regional aviation.

India's numerous underutilized airstrips and burgeoning regional connectivity requirements make it a prime candidate for these cost-effective, low-emission aircraft. Gregor Miller, CEO of MD Aircraft GmbH, expressed confidence in the alignment of India's regional goals with the sustainable and economical profile of the MDA1 eViator.