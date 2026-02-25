Supreme Court Challenges NCERT's View on Judiciary

The Supreme Court is gearing up to address a suo motu case concerning alleged objectionable content in NCERT textbooks regarding the judiciary. The hearing, slated for Thursday, will be presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

This case has gained prominence following the Chief Justice's strong objection to a chapter on judicial corruption in NCERT's Class 8 curriculum. The chapter was criticized for allegedly defaming the judiciary and compromising its integrity. Responding to the Supreme Court's concerns, NCERT has since removed the controversial textbook from its website.

The apex court took notice of the issue after senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi highlighted the matter for urgent consideration. NCERT's social science textbook outlines challenges such as corruption, a backlog of cases, and insufficient judges, with a specific section on judicial corruption discussing the code of conduct for judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)