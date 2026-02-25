Left Menu

GST Department Targets Lupin Ltd for Inspection

Lupin Ltd announced that the Maharashtra GST Department conducted an inspection and search at its Mumbai office to review documents related to GST and input tax credits. The firm is cooperating fully, asserting no impact on their financials or operations. The event began on February 25, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra GST Department has initiated an inspection and search at the registered office of pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd, located in Mumbai.

This operation, aimed at scrutinizing documents concerning GST payments and input tax credit claims, commenced at 11.50 am on February 25, 2026, as disclosed by Lupin in a regulatory filing.

While Lupin emphasizes its cooperation with the officials and provision of necessary information, it reassures stakeholders that these proceedings will not impact its financial status, operations, or other business activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

