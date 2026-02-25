GST Department Targets Lupin Ltd for Inspection
Lupin Ltd announced that the Maharashtra GST Department conducted an inspection and search at its Mumbai office to review documents related to GST and input tax credits. The firm is cooperating fully, asserting no impact on their financials or operations. The event began on February 25, 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra GST Department has initiated an inspection and search at the registered office of pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd, located in Mumbai.
This operation, aimed at scrutinizing documents concerning GST payments and input tax credit claims, commenced at 11.50 am on February 25, 2026, as disclosed by Lupin in a regulatory filing.
While Lupin emphasizes its cooperation with the officials and provision of necessary information, it reassures stakeholders that these proceedings will not impact its financial status, operations, or other business activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US cattle ranchers search for feed as wildfires burn grazing lands
Uttarakhand: 2 Accused held in gangster Vikram Sharma murder case, search on for 6 others
IIT-K researchers develop world's first 3D data-based model to predict solar activity
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gains Approval for Generic Antifungal Solution
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns