Empowering Education: Bharti Airtel Foundation and Indian Army Join Forces in Jammu & Kashmir

Bharti Airtel Foundation and the Northern Command of the Indian Army reaffirm their commitment to advancing education in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. By enhancing Army Goodwill Schools, the partnership will focus on teacher development, career counseling, and future-ready skill building in technology domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:36 IST
Binu Nair, COO, Bharti Airtel Foundation and Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, GOC-in-C, Northern Command (Photo/Bharti Airtel Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed effort to enhance educational infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Bharti Airtel Foundation has joined hands with the Indian Army's Northern Command. Through their collaboration, they aim to deliver high-quality education at Army Goodwill Schools (AGS), announced after a top-level meeting on February 23 at Udhampur.

Since the last nine years, the Quality Support Program, initiated by Bharti Airtel Foundation, has been pivotal in improving teaching standards and expanding student opportunities. As part of the next development phase, Bharti Airtel Foundation plans to introduce professional development courses for educators via TheTeacherApp, to continually support teacher growth.

This initiative will align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and will include structured training sessions and continuous digital learning opportunities. Additionally, a decision to establish Career Counselling Cells aims to provide students with diverse educational pathways, especially focusing on technology fields, preparing them for future workforce challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

