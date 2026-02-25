Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Cartel

Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Wednesday with the dismantling of a cross-border drug and weapons smuggling cartel. A person was arrested during the operation conducted by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Fazilka.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation led to the recovery of 2.102 kg of heroin, along with seven pistols, including one Glock 9mm, and various other firearm models. Police also seized 10 live cartridges. Preliminary investigations suggest these items were smuggled from Pakistan for criminal activities in the state.

An FIR has been registered at Fazilka SSOC police station. Authorities indicated that deeper investigations are in progress to identify both the sources and future recipients involved in this illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)