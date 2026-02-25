Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Cartel

Punjab Police has dismantled a cross-border smuggling cartel with the arrest of an individual. The State Special Operations Cell recovered heroin and weapons, including pistols and cartridges. The seized items were allegedly sourced from Pakistan-based smugglers. An FIR was filed as further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced a significant breakthrough on Wednesday with the dismantling of a cross-border drug and weapons smuggling cartel. A person was arrested during the operation conducted by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Fazilka.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the operation led to the recovery of 2.102 kg of heroin, along with seven pistols, including one Glock 9mm, and various other firearm models. Police also seized 10 live cartridges. Preliminary investigations suggest these items were smuggled from Pakistan for criminal activities in the state.

An FIR has been registered at Fazilka SSOC police station. Authorities indicated that deeper investigations are in progress to identify both the sources and future recipients involved in this illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

