Left Menu

Resolven Rebrands for Renewable Success

Zelestra India has rebranded to Resolven, aiming to create a disciplined, execution-led renewable energy platform. Backed by EQT, Resolven targets the delivery of over 1.5 GW of projects annually with a 5.5 GW pipeline, investing USD 1.2 billion for growth in India's renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:02 IST
Resolven Rebrands for Renewable Success
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic shift, Zelestra India has announced its rebranding to Resolven. The company aims to establish itself as a disciplined, execution-led renewable energy platform befitting multi-gigawatt scale operations in India. Backed by global investment firm EQT, this move signifies Resolven's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint through operational rigor and strategic execution.

Resolven's ambitious growth plan targets the delivery of over 1.5 GW of solar, wind, hybrid, and battery storage projects annually across multiple Indian states. With a significant 5.5 GW project pipeline, the company aims to define itself as a major multi-gigawatt renewable platform, investing USD 1.2 billion to fuel expansion, including USD 300 million in equity. CEO Parag Sharma emphasizes Resolven's focus on evacuation infrastructure and substation readiness to support its hybrid and storage growth strategy.

EQT's Managing Director Federico D'Amico underscores the importance of execution capability and discipline in India's rapidly evolving renewable energy market. Resolven's rebranding marks a commitment to delivering complex projects with robust governance, reflecting its strategic focus on India's energy transition and long-term infrastructure demands. The company is on a trajectory to achieve 10 GW of renewable assets by 2030.

TRENDING

1
New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

New Beginnings: Advocates for Safai Karamcharis Take Charge at NCSK

 India
2
Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

Tragic Incident in Bijhara: Stepmother Allegedly Hacks Toddler to Death

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
4
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026