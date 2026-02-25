Resolven Rebrands for Renewable Success

In a strategic shift, Zelestra India has announced its rebranding to Resolven. The company aims to establish itself as a disciplined, execution-led renewable energy platform befitting multi-gigawatt scale operations in India. Backed by global investment firm EQT, this move signifies Resolven's commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint through operational rigor and strategic execution.

Resolven's ambitious growth plan targets the delivery of over 1.5 GW of solar, wind, hybrid, and battery storage projects annually across multiple Indian states. With a significant 5.5 GW project pipeline, the company aims to define itself as a major multi-gigawatt renewable platform, investing USD 1.2 billion to fuel expansion, including USD 300 million in equity. CEO Parag Sharma emphasizes Resolven's focus on evacuation infrastructure and substation readiness to support its hybrid and storage growth strategy.

EQT's Managing Director Federico D'Amico underscores the importance of execution capability and discipline in India's rapidly evolving renewable energy market. Resolven's rebranding marks a commitment to delivering complex projects with robust governance, reflecting its strategic focus on India's energy transition and long-term infrastructure demands. The company is on a trajectory to achieve 10 GW of renewable assets by 2030.