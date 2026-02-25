Maharashtra Partners with University of Bristol for Empowering Education
The Maharashtra government signed an MoU with University of Bristol Mumbai Campus Pvt Ltd to enhance education access for meritorious students. A scholarship scheme will offer tuition-free undergraduate education to selected students, fostering collaboration for a brighter future.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step in enhancing educational opportunities by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Bristol Mumbai Campus Pvt Ltd. This collaboration promises to provide meritorious students access to world-class higher education.
During the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed pride in partnering with such a prestigious institution, emphasizing the potential for collaboration between the government and academia to build a brighter future. Under this agreement, a special scholarship program will support students facing social and economic challenges.
The 'Chief Minister University of Bristol Scholarship Scheme' will provide a 100% tuition fee waiver for the duration of selected students' undergraduate programs. The University of Bristol Mumbai Campus will fund the entire scholarship, benefiting aspiring students in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pressure Mounts on India Ahead of Crucial T20 World Cup Clashes
Tensions Mount as Trump Criticizes Supreme Court Justices Over Tariff Ruling
Paramount Reignites Bid War for Warner Bros Discovery
SC stays trial in money laundering case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Paramount Skydance Ups the Ante in Warner Bros Discovery Bid