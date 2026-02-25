Left Menu

Maharashtra Partners with University of Bristol for Empowering Education

The Maharashtra government signed an MoU with University of Bristol Mumbai Campus Pvt Ltd to enhance education access for meritorious students. A scholarship scheme will offer tuition-free undergraduate education to selected students, fostering collaboration for a brighter future.

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step in enhancing educational opportunities by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Bristol Mumbai Campus Pvt Ltd. This collaboration promises to provide meritorious students access to world-class higher education.

During the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed pride in partnering with such a prestigious institution, emphasizing the potential for collaboration between the government and academia to build a brighter future. Under this agreement, a special scholarship program will support students facing social and economic challenges.

The 'Chief Minister University of Bristol Scholarship Scheme' will provide a 100% tuition fee waiver for the duration of selected students' undergraduate programs. The University of Bristol Mumbai Campus will fund the entire scholarship, benefiting aspiring students in Maharashtra.

