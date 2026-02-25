Maharashtra Partners with University of Bristol for Empowering Education

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step in enhancing educational opportunities by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Bristol Mumbai Campus Pvt Ltd. This collaboration promises to provide meritorious students access to world-class higher education.

During the signing ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed pride in partnering with such a prestigious institution, emphasizing the potential for collaboration between the government and academia to build a brighter future. Under this agreement, a special scholarship program will support students facing social and economic challenges.

The 'Chief Minister University of Bristol Scholarship Scheme' will provide a 100% tuition fee waiver for the duration of selected students' undergraduate programs. The University of Bristol Mumbai Campus will fund the entire scholarship, benefiting aspiring students in Maharashtra.

