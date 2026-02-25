Earthsongs from Japan: Kumagai Minoru's Artistic Odyssey

Acclaimed Japanese artist Kumagai Minoru debuted his solo exhibition, 'Earthsongs From Japan', on Wednesday at Kalamkaar Bikaner House in India.

Curated by noted art critic Uma Nair, the exhibition offers 50 paintings that delve deep into Kumagai's artistic vision rooted in Japanese aesthetics.

The artworks, highlighted by Kumagai's 'Saihaku' technique, create a narrative of human and nature's interconnectedness, using traditional and modern methodologies.

