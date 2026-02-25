Left Menu

Earthsongs from Japan: Kumagai Minoru's Artistic Odyssey

The acclaimed Japanese artist, Kumagai Minoru, launched his first solo exhibit in India, 'Earthsongs From Japan'. The showcase, curated by art critic Uma Nair, features 50 paintings that blend traditional techniques with innovative styles, underscoring human-nature interdependence through Kumagai's unique 'Saihaku' technique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:03 IST
Earthsongs from Japan: Kumagai Minoru's Artistic Odyssey
  • Country:
  • India

Acclaimed Japanese artist Kumagai Minoru debuted his solo exhibition, 'Earthsongs From Japan', on Wednesday at Kalamkaar Bikaner House in India.

Curated by noted art critic Uma Nair, the exhibition offers 50 paintings that delve deep into Kumagai's artistic vision rooted in Japanese aesthetics.

The artworks, highlighted by Kumagai's 'Saihaku' technique, create a narrative of human and nature's interconnectedness, using traditional and modern methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India
2
CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

 India
3
Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

 India
4
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026