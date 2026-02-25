Punjab Police's Valiant Fight Against Terrorism and Crime

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the Punjab Police's critical role in tackling Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and safeguarding the international border. He addressed a passing-out parade at the PAP complex, emphasizing the force's national significance beyond just state duties.

Punjab, as a border state, often faces challenges from Pakistan-backed entities trying to disrupt peace through anti-social activities, including drone intrusions. Mann announced the formal entry of 2,577 recruits into the Punjab Police, part of a broader recruitment wave since March 2022, totaling over 12,010 new personnel.

With Rs 1,100 crore dedicated to modernizing the force, technological enhancements include AI systems and a specialized Anti-Narcotics Task Force. Under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, significant strides have been made against drug trafficking, with thousands of arrests and substantial drug seizures. Mann reaffirmed the government's commitment to peace and security.

