Pope Leo Embarks on Historic African Tour
Pope Leo will travel to four African countries from April 13-23, 2026. This is part of his initial major international journey. Additionally, he will spend a day in Monaco on March 28 and visit Spain from June 6-12, as outlined by the Vatican.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:45 IST
Pope Leo is set to make a significant international journey across four African countries, marking his first major overseas trip of 2026, as announced by the Vatican on Wednesday.
The itinerary includes a brief visit to Monaco on March 28, before he heads to Algeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Cameroon in April.
His travels will continue with a scheduled visit to Spain from June 6-12, highlighting a busy year for the papal missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
