Pope Leo Embarks on Historic African Tour

Pope Leo is set to make a significant international journey across four African countries, marking his first major overseas trip of 2026, as announced by the Vatican on Wednesday.

The itinerary includes a brief visit to Monaco on March 28, before he heads to Algeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Cameroon in April.

His travels will continue with a scheduled visit to Spain from June 6-12, highlighting a busy year for the papal missions.

