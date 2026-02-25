Left Menu

Pope Leo Embarks on Historic African Tour

Pope Leo will travel to four African countries from April 13-23, 2026. This is part of his initial major international journey. Additionally, he will spend a day in Monaco on March 28 and visit Spain from June 6-12, as outlined by the Vatican.

Pope Leo is set to make a significant international journey across four African countries, marking his first major overseas trip of 2026, as announced by the Vatican on Wednesday.

The itinerary includes a brief visit to Monaco on March 28, before he heads to Algeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, and Cameroon in April.

His travels will continue with a scheduled visit to Spain from June 6-12, highlighting a busy year for the papal missions.

