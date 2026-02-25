Left Menu

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91, an emerging regional airline in India, has inducted two new ATR 72-600 aircraft, enhancing its fleet to six. This strategic move aims to improve regional connectivity, driving sustainable growth across underserved destinations. The airline plans further expansion to six more cities, highlighting Indo-French aviation cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's regional aviation sector, FLY91 announced on Wednesday the addition of two ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet, increasing the total to six. These aircraft, acquired from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, are set to enhance connectivity across underserved regions in India.

FLY91, having commenced its operations in March 2024, sees this expansion as a key step in its strategic growth plan. "This milestone reinforces our commitment to becoming India's most reliable regional airline," stated Manoj Chacko, the airline's Founder and CEO. The induction ceremony took place at Dubai World Central, marking collaboration with UAE institutions.

As FLY91 continues its disciplined and sustainable expansion, it plans to introduce service to six additional destinations by next month, including Rajahmundry and Vijayawada. The move underscores the importance of regional connectivity in India's aviation sector. According to ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, this partnership showcases strong Indo-French cooperation, with Dubai being a critical collaboration hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

