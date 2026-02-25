Tragedy on Two Wheels: Fatal Crash Claims Lives of Young Riders

In a tragic incident, two young men riding a motorcycle were killed in Delhi when a speeding truck collided with them from behind. Identified as Nishant and Shagun, both 25, the victims were residents of Prem Nagar Colony, Najafgarh. Nishant, a driver for a property dealer, had married just a year ago. Meanwhile, Shagun had recently completed his graduation. The two were childhood friends.

The unfortunate accident occurred as the pair were traveling on the highway near Jharsentli village. Nishant's younger brother, Mohit, revealed that he had recently spoken with Nishant, who mentioned they were heading home. Shortly after, Mohit received the devastating news about their demise.

According to a senior police officer, an FIR has been lodged at Sector 58 police station following a complaint by Nishant's uncle, Naveen. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity, striving to apprehend the driver responsible for this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)