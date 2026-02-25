Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Network

Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border smuggling cartel, seizing drugs and weapons. The operation led to the arrest of Gurnam Singh and the recovery of heroin and firearms linked to Pakistan-based smugglers. Investigations are ongoing to explore wider criminal connections.

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the takedown of a cross-border drug and weapons smuggling cartel on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials successfully apprehended one suspect, Gurnam Singh alias Gama, and seized a sizeable consignment of heroin and firearms.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, recovered 2.102 kg of heroin and a collection of pistols, including a Glock 9mm. The seizure extended to 10 live cartridges and a motorcycle used for smuggling activities. Initial investigations suggest links to Pakistan-based smugglers.

Sharing insights into the operation, Assistant Inspector General Naresh Kumar Dogra highlighted that the arrest near Baghe Ke Uttar village followed a tip-off. During searches, officers recovered drugs and weapons, while further investigations aim to uncover additional criminal affiliations. An FIR has been lodged under the NDPS and Arms Acts.

