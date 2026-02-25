SUV Fire Drama on Mumbai's LBS Road

A parked SUV erupted into flames on LBS Road in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the driver quickly exited the vehicle upon noticing the fire.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade swiftly responded to the emergency, receiving a call about the blaze at 6:24 PM. Firefighters managed to control the fire within 17 minutes, according to an official statement.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)