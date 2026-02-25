SUV Fire Drama on Mumbai's LBS Road
A parked SUV caught fire on LBS Road in Mumbai's Vikhroli area. The driver exited safely, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters controlled the blaze within 17 minutes. The cause remains undetermined.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A parked SUV erupted into flames on LBS Road in Mumbai's Vikhroli area on Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the driver quickly exited the vehicle upon noticing the fire.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade swiftly responded to the emergency, receiving a call about the blaze at 6:24 PM. Firefighters managed to control the fire within 17 minutes, according to an official statement.
Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze, which remains unknown at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
