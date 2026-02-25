Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Remarks in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly summoned Punjab officers over allegations against Aitishi for derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus. A video clip fueled the controversy, with differing forensic reports labeling it either doctored or genuine. The Assembly awaits key documentation to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:22 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Remarks in Delhi Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly has taken steps to address allegations against Leader of Opposition Aitishi, who is accused of making derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus during an Assembly session.

A video clip of the session has become a focal point, with BJP legislators pointing to it as evidence, while Aitishi denies the accusations, demanding a full video recording for clarity.

The Assembly has summoned top Punjab officers, while contradictory forensic reports on the video's authenticity add complexity to the controversy, stirring political tensions between rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durabl...

 Global
2
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.

The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dial...

 Global
3
Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

 India
4
Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026