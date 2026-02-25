Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Remarks in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi Assembly summoned Punjab officers over allegations against Aitishi for derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus. A video clip fueled the controversy, with differing forensic reports labeling it either doctored or genuine. The Assembly awaits key documentation to resolve the issue.
The Delhi Assembly has taken steps to address allegations against Leader of Opposition Aitishi, who is accused of making derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus during an Assembly session.
A video clip of the session has become a focal point, with BJP legislators pointing to it as evidence, while Aitishi denies the accusations, demanding a full video recording for clarity.
The Assembly has summoned top Punjab officers, while contradictory forensic reports on the video's authenticity add complexity to the controversy, stirring political tensions between rival parties.
