Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Remarks in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly has taken steps to address allegations against Leader of Opposition Aitishi, who is accused of making derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus during an Assembly session.

A video clip of the session has become a focal point, with BJP legislators pointing to it as evidence, while Aitishi denies the accusations, demanding a full video recording for clarity.

The Assembly has summoned top Punjab officers, while contradictory forensic reports on the video's authenticity add complexity to the controversy, stirring political tensions between rival parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)