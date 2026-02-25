Left Menu

Global Tensions Escalate: Diplomatic Dependents Withdrawn Amid Middle East Unrest

Countries are withdrawing diplomatic dependents and non-essential staff from locations in the Middle East due to rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. Australia, Serbia, Poland, the United States, Sweden, India, Cyprus, and Singapore have all issued travel warnings, advising citizens to defer travel or leave Iran immediately.

Updated: 25-02-2026 19:06 IST
As tensions surge between Washington and Tehran, several countries are taking proactive measures by withdrawing dependents of diplomatic personnel and non-essential staff from volatile regions in the Middle East. Numerous advisories have been issued, cautioning citizens against travel to Iran and urging immediate evacuation.

Australia has mandated that dependents of its diplomats in Israel and Lebanon leave the countries, attributing the directive to a worsening security situation. Voluntary departures are also encouraged for diplomats' relatives in the UAE, Jordan, and Qatar. The government continues to advise citizens in Israel and Lebanon to consider leaving while commercial flights are available.

Similarly, nations like Serbia, Poland, and the United States are urging their nationals to exit Iran at once, highlighting heightened risks. Sweden has called on its citizens to avoid all travel to the country and warned against expecting government-assisted evacuations. Other countries like India, Cyprus, and Singapore have emphasized the immediate need to defer or cancel travel to Iran.

