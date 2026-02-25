Shocking Familial Tragedy: Suspected Gender Bias Leads to Chilling Crime

A harrowing crime has shocked the outer north region of the national capital, where a man, Munchun Kewat, is suspected of killing his pregnant wife and three daughters. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, with the victims' bodies discovered at the family's residence in Prem Chand Park.

Authorities suspect a deep-seated preference for a male child could have fueled the brutal attack. The couple, originally from Patna, had three daughters and were expecting another child. Kewat's absence from the scene has made him the primary suspect in this gruesome case.

First responders and police officials encountered a horrific crime scene, with all victims' throats slit. A preliminary investigation has revealed a family dispute the night before the murders. While Kewat remains at large, police continue exploring all leads, including potential extramarital motivations.

(With inputs from agencies.)