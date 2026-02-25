Shocking Familial Tragedy: Suspected Gender Bias Leads to Chilling Crime
A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and three daughters in the outer north of the national capital, possibly triggered by a desire for a son. The suspect, Munchun Kewat, is missing, and police are investigating all possible angles, including a potential extramarital affair.
- Country:
- India
A harrowing crime has shocked the outer north region of the national capital, where a man, Munchun Kewat, is suspected of killing his pregnant wife and three daughters. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, with the victims' bodies discovered at the family's residence in Prem Chand Park.
Authorities suspect a deep-seated preference for a male child could have fueled the brutal attack. The couple, originally from Patna, had three daughters and were expecting another child. Kewat's absence from the scene has made him the primary suspect in this gruesome case.
First responders and police officials encountered a horrific crime scene, with all victims' throats slit. A preliminary investigation has revealed a family dispute the night before the murders. While Kewat remains at large, police continue exploring all leads, including potential extramarital motivations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM Modi in his address to Israeli Parliament.
Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty
Tragic Mystery: Missing Boy Found Dead with Suspected Occult Links
Cyber Heist Uncovered: Arrest of Key Suspect Sattar Reveals Crores Stolen
Debts and Deception: Gruesome Murder Unraveled in Delhi