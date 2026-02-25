Left Menu

Talwar's Triumph: A Dramatic Comeback in PGTI's 72 The League

Saptak Talwar delivered a standout performance against Rashid Khan in a PGTI League match, helping Mumbai Aces gain crucial points after a challenging start. While Rajasthan Regals maintained a top position, UP Prometheans narrowly missed a solo lead due to an impressive shot by Jhared Hack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:57 IST
Saptak Talwar executed a skillful performance in the final stages of his singles match against Rashid Khan during the second round at PGTI's 72 The League. Talwar's effort revitalized Mumbai Aces, who bounced back from a lackluster opening day to tally nine points, securing a total of 11 against Kolkata Classics.

Despite a challenging day, the Rajasthan Regals managed to stay atop the leaderboard with 17 points. They were joined in the lead by UP Prometheans, who narrowly missed out on a solo lead after a remarkable play by American golfer Jhared Hack. Hack's miraculous 8-iron shot from 180 yards secured an unexpected eagle and victory for the team.

For the 27-year-old Talwar, the comeback carried significant sentimental value. The same golf course was the site of his first professional title win at the Adani Invitational Golf Championship last year, evoking warm memories and adding to his sense of achievement.

