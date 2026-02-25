Pipeline Tensions: The Struggle Over Druzhba
Repairs to Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, a key transit route for Russian oil to Eastern Europe, face delays amid political tensions. Accusations fly as Hungary blames Ukraine for the outage while Ukraine cites Russian attacks. The EU calls for quick repairs to restore oil flow to Hungary and Slovakia.
Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline, pivotal for Russian oil transit to Eastern Europe, faces significant delays in repairs, exacerbating political tensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that swift fixes are unfeasible, blaming Russian strikes for the damage. The European Union is urging Ukraine to expedite repairs, amid protests from Hungary.
Despite ongoing conflict, Ukraine continues to allow Russian oil transit but blames Russia for attacking pipeline facilities. Meanwhile, Hungary accuses Kyiv of intentionally delaying repairs, straining relations further. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban insists the stoppage is a political maneuver by Ukraine.
Recent months have seen intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, severely impacting power capacities. Naftogaz reported continued strikes on gas facilities by Russian drones. Ukraine has proposed an energy truce but tensions remain high, threatening regional energy stability.
