MILAN 2026: Strengthening Global Maritime Ties

MILAN 2026, a major naval exercise held in Visakhapatnam, brought together navies from 75 countries. Inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the event featured two phases of exercises focused on cooperation and interoperability. The initiative emphasized maritime safety and was highlighted by extensive drills and cultural interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:58 IST
  • India

The 13th edition of Exercise MILAN has successfully concluded aboard INS Vikrant, underscoring enhanced maritime cooperation and interoperability among global naval forces. Marking a significant milestone in international military collaboration, this year's event was inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Visakhapatnam on February 20.

MILAN 2026 was an extensive exercise conducted over two phases from February 19 to February 25, witnessing participation from 75 friendly foreign countries. Spearheaded by Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, the initiative emphasized the theme of Camaraderie, Cohesion, and Collaboration throughout its duration.

Over the multiple days, naval delegations engaged in professional interactions, subject matter exchanges, and complex maritime drills. The comprehensive exercises spanned air, surface, and sub-surface operations, showcasing advanced tactical practices like anti-submarine warfare and coordinated air defence drills. Such interactions serve to reinforce global maritime partnerships, ensuring a safer and more secure maritime environment.

