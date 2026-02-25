Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Swift Action on Contractor Payments
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Finance Department to release pending payments for various contractors, totaling approximately Rs 225 crore. This decision aims to alleviate financial strain on small and medium contractors and ensure the continuation of development projects across the state.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took decisive action on Wednesday, instructing the Finance Department to settle all pending bills up to Rs 20 lakh for contractors.
This move, covering departments such as the Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag, amounts to roughly Rs 225 crore in payments.
The aim is to ease the financial pressure on small and medium-sized contractors while ensuring ongoing developmental projects across the state proceed unhindered.
