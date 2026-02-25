Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Swift Action on Contractor Payments

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took decisive action on Wednesday, instructing the Finance Department to settle all pending bills up to Rs 20 lakh for contractors.

This move, covering departments such as the Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag, amounts to roughly Rs 225 crore in payments.

The aim is to ease the financial pressure on small and medium-sized contractors while ensuring ongoing developmental projects across the state proceed unhindered.

