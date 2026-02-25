New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shift

The Bangladesh government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, announced a significant administrative change on Wednesday by appointing a new central bank governor. Mostaqur Rahman, an economist with a distinguished career, will assume the role, ending the tenure of Ahsan H Mansur, who was appointed by the preceding interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, following its recent assumption of power on February 17, has been actively revising contractual agreements established by the former interim regime. Mostaqur Rahman, instrumental during the BNP's recent election campaign, is known for his leadership at the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh and his key roles within the private sector.

The appointment arrives amid local unrest among central bank employees who criticized the previous governor for what they called an 'autocratic' leadership style. Finance and Commerce Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury noted that such changes are typical when a new government takes office, hinting at further alterations across other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)