Odisha Extends Paddy Procurement Window Amid Protests

The Odisha government has extended the validity of paddy procurement tokens by 15 days, responding to statewide protests about mismanagement. The move aims to ensure farmers can sell produce at government mandis without trouble. Over 63 million metric tonnes have been procured, with financial disbursements underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 01:03 IST
The Odisha government has decided to extend the validity of tokens issued to farmers for selling paddy by 15 days. This policy shift comes amid statewide protests regarding alleged mismanagement in the paddy procurement process.

Protests prompted the government to empower district collectors to make it easier for farmers to meet deadlines at state-run mandis. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra reiterated in a video message that the government's efforts aim to ensure a smooth paddy procurement process under the Central Command Centre's supervision.

So far, over 63 million metric tonnes of paddy have been procured, with significant disbursements already made to farmers' accounts. The extension is expected to further streamline the process ahead of the Kharif Marketing Season's closure on March 31.

