The Infamous Legacy of Antonio Tejero: Spain's Unyielding Francoist

Antonio Tejero, a staunch Francoist, orchestrated a failed coup in Spain's parliament in 1981, aiming to revert to dictatorship post-Franco. Despite his arrest and imprisonment, Tejero remained unrepentant. His actions marked a critical moment in Spain's democratic evolution, underlining the lingering Francoist influence within the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:59 IST
On February 23, 1981, Spain witnessed an audacious coup attempt by Civil Guard officer Antonio Tejero, who brandished a pistol in parliament, supported by armed rebels. This dramatic act, aimed at reinstating a dictatorship five years after Franco's death, tested Spain's burgeoning democracy.

Tejero's attempt was thwarted after then-King Juan Carlos I swiftly acted in support of the democratic government, cementing his reputation as a defender of democracy. The coup's failure underscored the resilience of Spain's newly established constitutional framework.

Tejero, who passed away at 93, remained a controversial figure. Despite serving a lengthy prison sentence and launching an unsuccessful far-right political party, he never renounced his Francoist beliefs, symbolizing the challenges Spain faced in overcoming its authoritarian past.

