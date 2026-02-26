The Infamous Legacy of Antonio Tejero: Spain's Unyielding Francoist
Antonio Tejero, a staunch Francoist, orchestrated a failed coup in Spain's parliament in 1981, aiming to revert to dictatorship post-Franco. Despite his arrest and imprisonment, Tejero remained unrepentant. His actions marked a critical moment in Spain's democratic evolution, underlining the lingering Francoist influence within the military.
On February 23, 1981, Spain witnessed an audacious coup attempt by Civil Guard officer Antonio Tejero, who brandished a pistol in parliament, supported by armed rebels. This dramatic act, aimed at reinstating a dictatorship five years after Franco's death, tested Spain's burgeoning democracy.
Tejero's attempt was thwarted after then-King Juan Carlos I swiftly acted in support of the democratic government, cementing his reputation as a defender of democracy. The coup's failure underscored the resilience of Spain's newly established constitutional framework.
Tejero, who passed away at 93, remained a controversial figure. Despite serving a lengthy prison sentence and launching an unsuccessful far-right political party, he never renounced his Francoist beliefs, symbolizing the challenges Spain faced in overcoming its authoritarian past.
