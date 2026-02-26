Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Courts Japanese Investment in Thriving Uttar Pradesh

In Tokyo, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited Japanese investors to explore opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting its robust market, skilled workforce, and promising infrastructure. A new Japan Industrial City near Noida International Airport aims to enhance industrial ties, while the state champions growth in technology, green energy, and hospitality.

Updated: 26-02-2026 00:58 IST
Yogi Adityanath Courts Japanese Investment in Thriving Uttar Pradesh
During a recent investment roadshow in Tokyo, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in Uttar Pradesh, citing 'scale, skill, stability, and speed' as the state's core strengths. He outlined the potential benefits for investors within the proposed Japan Industrial City, strategically located near the Noida International Airport.

Adityanath underscored Uttar Pradesh's transformation into a prime investment location, driven by a secure environment, robust infrastructure, and a burgeoning consumer market. He positioned the state as India's most promising investment destination, poised for global partnerships in sectors like data centres, semiconductors, and green energy.

Highlighting infrastructure advancements and economic progress, the Chief Minister invited Japanese participation in industrial clusters along expressways. With substantial contributions to India's food production and a substantial young workforce, the state offers lucrative opportunities across various industries, including tourism and hospitality.

