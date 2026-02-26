Left Menu

Tragic End for Ekapa Mine: Lasting Impact on South African Diamond Legacy

Five miners presumed dead after a mudslide at Ekapa Mine in Kimberley. The company announces liquidation amid an unfavorable diamond market. This decision ends a 158-year diamond mining legacy, risking 1,200 jobs. The National Union of Mineworkers vows to challenge the move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:02 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a heartbreaking turn of events, five miners trapped at South Africa's Ekapa Mine are now presumed dead following a catastrophic mudslide that blocked access to the mine's lowest level. The disaster, compounded by an industry downturn, has led to the mine's closure and the company's liquidation, marking the end of over a century and a half of diamond mining in Kimberley.

Ekapa Resources and Ekapa Minerals, the companies owning the mine, stated rescue efforts could not overcome the overwhelming underground conditions. The unexpected surge of water, mud, and rock severely affected their operations, forcing the decision to petition for liquidation due to an inability to meet financial obligations.

The closure puts approximately 1,200 jobs at risk, prompting the National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa to consider legal action against the liquidation. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is scheduled to meet with the company for discussions on the tragedy's fallout and possible future steps. This incident underlines challenges in South Africa's mining sector, known for producing crucial minerals like diamonds and platinum.

