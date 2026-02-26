Left Menu

IFC Appoints Abdullah Jefri as GCC Division Director
A Saudi national, Jefri brings nearly 30 years of experience in international finance across public and private sectors. Image Credit: X(@IFC_MiddleEast)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has appointed Abdullah Jefri as its new Division Director for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), tasking him with leading strategic engagements across one of the world’s fastest-transforming economic regions.

Jefri will spearhead efforts to advance GCC-led sustainable growth, economic diversification and job creation, aligning with national reform agendas across the Gulf and the World Bank Group’s broader development priorities.

Supporting Diversification and Global Investment Flows

The GCC — comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain — has emerged as a significant source of global capital, while accelerating domestic reforms to reduce reliance on hydrocarbons.

“GCC is shaping a new chapter in global development—diversifying economies at home while exporting capital, expertise, and innovation to emerging markets,” Jefri said.

“The World Bank Group is uniquely positioned to help by capturing solutions, sharing knowledge, mobilizing private capital, scaling what works, and pioneering what’s next.”

His mandate includes strengthening partnerships with sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions and private sector leaders to mobilize capital into emerging markets, infrastructure, climate projects, and inclusive growth initiatives.

Nearly Three Decades of Regional and Global Experience

A Saudi national, Jefri brings nearly 30 years of experience in international finance across public and private sectors.

In his previous role as IFC’s Senior Manager for the GCC, he worked closely with regional leaders to facilitate cross-border investments and expand private sector participation in development finance.

Before that, as Regional Manager for the Levant, he:

  • Oversaw a portfolio exceeding $1 billion

  • Facilitated more than $500 million in new investments

  • Led projects in fragile and conflict-affected settings

  • Expanded access to finance, healthcare and critical infrastructure

  • Supported economic inclusion for women, entrepreneurs and forcibly displaced communities

Earlier in his IFC career, based in Washington, D.C., he led or co-led execution of more than $1.1 billion in investments across emerging markets.

Deep Roots in Finance and Investment Banking

Prior to joining IFC, Jefri worked in investment banking at the Saudi American Bank (affiliated at the time with Citibank and now part of Saudi National Bank). He began his career as an Accounting Supervisor at General Dynamics Arabia.

He holds an MBA and an MSc in Finance from Boston College.

Strengthening IFC’s Role in the Gulf

The appointment comes as Gulf economies accelerate reforms under national transformation strategies such as Saudi Vision 2030 and similar diversification plans across the region.

IFC has increasingly worked with GCC investors to co-finance projects in infrastructure, renewable energy, financial inclusion and private sector development in emerging markets across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Jefri’s appointment signals a continued push to:

  • Mobilize private capital at scale

  • Support climate and sustainability investments

  • Deepen South-South investment flows

  • Strengthen job creation across emerging economies

As GCC countries expand their global economic footprint, IFC aims to position the region not only as a capital provider, but as a partner in delivering innovative solutions to global development challenges.

