Kenyan Man Arrested in Alleged Human Trafficking Scheme to Ukraine War Front
Festus Omwamba, accused of human trafficking, was arrested for allegedly deceiving Kenyans with job promises in Russia, only to send them to fight in Ukraine. The arrest highlights efforts to halt such recruitment. Over 1,000 Kenyans were involved, raising diplomatic tensions between Kenya and Russia.
- Country:
- Kenya
In a significant breakthrough against human trafficking, Kenyan authorities have apprehended Festus Omwamba. He is accused of misleading Kenyans with false job offers in Russia, only to send them to join the frontline of the conflict in Ukraine.
Omwamba's arrest in Moyale, a town near the Ethiopian border, comes amid a backdrop of over 1,000 Kenyan citizens reportedly recruited for the Ukrainian conflict. These revelations have heightened diplomatic tensions, as Kenya's government works to halt such recruitment and repatriate affected individuals.
An intelligence report cited collaboration between Kenyan and Russian officials in the illicit task. The Russian Embassy in Nairobi has denied these claims. Meanwhile, Kenya's Foreign Minister plans diplomatic talks to address the situation, focusing on the safe return of Kenyans involved.
