Historic Prisoner Exchange in Sweida: A Turning Point

The Syrian government and Druze factions completed their first prisoner exchange in Sweida since clashes last summer. Damascus released 61 Druze prisoners, while the Druze National Guard Forces freed 25 Syrian government personnel. The exchange marks a significant development in the region's political dynamics.

  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant development, the Syrian government and Druze factions conducted their first prisoner exchange in Sweida, a southern city predominantly inhabited by Druze, since the deadly clashes there last summer. The exchange is considered a major step in improving relations in the region, officials say.

As part of the exchange, 61 prisoners from the Druze factions were released by Damascus from the Adra Central Prison near the capital. In return, the Druze's National Guard Forces released 25 Syrian government personnel, marking a diplomatic breakthrough.

The swap is seen as a potential turning point in the delicate political landscape of Sweida, highlighting both parties' willingness to engage in dialogue and reconciliation amid ongoing tensions. This exchange could pave the way for future negotiations.

