JSW Motors Partners with Tata IIS for Technical Talent Development

JSW Motors announced a strategic partnership with the Tata Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) on Thursday, aiming to establish a structured technical talent pipeline for its new manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The collaboration underscores JSW's commitment to building a leading skilling ecosystem from the ground up.

This partnership will see the development of a specialized curriculum tailored for JSW Motors, co-developed with Tata IIS, which encompasses electric vehicle systems, automation, welding, CNC operations, battery systems, and advanced manufacturing. The initiative is designed to ensure that future employees are prepared to meet the industry's demands from the outset.

Rupam Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer at JSW Motors, emphasized the importance of the Tata IIS collaboration, highlighting its capability, curriculum relevance, and execution rigour aligned with company timelines. Venguswamy Ramaswamy, CEO Designate of Tata IIS, reiterated the institute's mission to address the nation's skill challenges by preparing a workforce that is both job-ready and future-ready.