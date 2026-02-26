Transport Logistic India 2026 Takes Flight with AB de Villiers at the Helm

The 11th edition of air cargo India, in tandem with the inaugural transport logistic India 2026, kicked off at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event, now a crucial platform for the air cargo and multimodal logistics industry, features AB de Villiers as its Brand Ambassador, highlighting parallels between sports and logistics.

Organised by Messe Muenchen India, the concurrent trade fairs aim to foster business engagement by bringing together key industry players from airlines, airport operators, freight forwarders, and more. Notably, sectors like pharmaceuticals, automotive, and electronics benefit from the event's integrated logistics solutions.

The exhibition spans more than 230 brands across 38 countries, emphasizing innovation in logistics through the German and AITWA Pavilions. The Future Tech Pavilion highlights digital innovations, while the conference tackles industry challenges and opportunities, aligning India's logistics with global markets.

