Left Menu

Transport Logistic India 2026 Takes Flight with AB de Villiers at the Helm

The 11th edition of air cargo India, alongside the inaugural transport logistic India 2026, opened in Mumbai. AB de Villiers serves as Brand Ambassador, emphasizing excellence in logistics akin to elite sports. Organised by Messe Muenchen India, the event connects logistics leaders with buyers, focusing on integrated logistics solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:23 IST
Transport Logistic India 2026 Takes Flight with AB de Villiers at the Helm
air cargo
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th edition of air cargo India, in tandem with the inaugural transport logistic India 2026, kicked off at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event, now a crucial platform for the air cargo and multimodal logistics industry, features AB de Villiers as its Brand Ambassador, highlighting parallels between sports and logistics.

Organised by Messe Muenchen India, the concurrent trade fairs aim to foster business engagement by bringing together key industry players from airlines, airport operators, freight forwarders, and more. Notably, sectors like pharmaceuticals, automotive, and electronics benefit from the event's integrated logistics solutions.

The exhibition spans more than 230 brands across 38 countries, emphasizing innovation in logistics through the German and AITWA Pavilions. The Future Tech Pavilion highlights digital innovations, while the conference tackles industry challenges and opportunities, aligning India's logistics with global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Charge Towards T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Dominant Win

South Africa Charge Towards T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Dominant Win

 Global
2
Sebi Mandates Social Media Transparency for Regulated Entities

Sebi Mandates Social Media Transparency for Regulated Entities

 India
3
India's Expanding Energy Role: A Strategic Transition

India's Expanding Energy Role: A Strategic Transition

 India
4
Judicial Surge: Strengthening Electoral Roll Accuracy in West Bengal

Judicial Surge: Strengthening Electoral Roll Accuracy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026