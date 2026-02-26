India's Batting Blitz: Record T20 World Cup Total Against Zimbabwe

In an emphatic performance at the T20 World Cup, India's Abhishek Sharma regained his form with a powerful half-century, setting the stage for the tournament's highest total of 256/4 against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Sharma, who bounced back after three consecutive ducks, delivered a rapid 55 from just 30 balls. Partnering with Sanju Samson for an initial 48-run stand, he laid a solid foundation for the Indian innings. Ishan Kishan (38) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) continued the aggressive play, followed by Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma's explosive partnership.

Pandya scored an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls while Varma added 44 not out from just 14 deliveries, as they amassed an unassailable total. Zimbabwe's bowlers, including Sikandar Raza who took one wicket for 29 runs, struggled to stem the Indian onslaught.

