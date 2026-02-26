Left Menu

Kenyan Court Charges Recruiter For Trafficking Fighters to Russian Conflict

A Kenyan court has charged Festus Arasa Omwamba for allegedly attempting to traffic 25 individuals to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine. 22 people were rescued before traveling, while others returned injured. Kenyan officials are implicated in facilitating this trafficking. The accused pleads not guilty.

  • Country:
  • Kenya

A Kenyan court has indicted Festus Arasa Omwamba, a recruitment firm director, for allegedly attempting to traffic 25 individuals to Russia for the Ukraine war. The charge accuses him of using deception for exploitation purposes, as supported by a statement from the Kenyan Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Authorities revealed that 22 of the victims were rescued from a Machakos County apartment complex last September, while three others already made it to the Russian frontline, returning with injuries. Omwamba denied the charges as per his plea in court, while a bail hearing remains pending.

Reports from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry indicate over 1,700 Africans are allegedly fighting for Russia, drawn by deceptive recruiting practices. Kenyan recruitment agencies, alongside rogue officials, allegedly facilitated this movement. Despite Moscow's denial of involvement, the situation remains tangled with state complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

