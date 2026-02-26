India's Strategic Preparedness: CBRN Defence Initiative
India must enhance its readiness with indigenous CBRN defence technologies for early warning systems, according to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. Highlighting efforts by the DRDO, Gen Chauhan emphasized learning to operate in contaminated environments and the importance of coordinated military-civilian strategies against nuclear threats.
India needs to be prepared with indigenous CBRN defence technologies, emphasized Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan during a conclave organized by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Gen Chauhan stated that while CBRN should be seen as an environment rather than a mere threat, readiness to operate within contaminated environments is crucial. He hailed the DRDO's contributions towards achieving self-reliance in these technologies.
Citing Prime Minister Modi, Gen Chauhan asserted that India will not succumb to nuclear intimidation. He underscored the necessity for state-of-the-art equipment, detailed protocols, and synchronized military-civilian operations after inaugurating the two-day event.
