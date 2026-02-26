India's Strategic Preparedness: CBRN Defence Initiative

India needs to be prepared with indigenous CBRN defence technologies, emphasized Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan during a conclave organized by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Gen Chauhan stated that while CBRN should be seen as an environment rather than a mere threat, readiness to operate within contaminated environments is crucial. He hailed the DRDO's contributions towards achieving self-reliance in these technologies.

Citing Prime Minister Modi, Gen Chauhan asserted that India will not succumb to nuclear intimidation. He underscored the necessity for state-of-the-art equipment, detailed protocols, and synchronized military-civilian operations after inaugurating the two-day event.

(With inputs from agencies.)