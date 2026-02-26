Ford Recalls Millions Over Brake, Light Software Glitch

In a significant safety alert, Ford Motor Company announced a massive recall affecting 4.3 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States.

The recall involves models from 2021 to 2026, including popular lines such as the F-150, F-250 SD, Lincoln Navigator, and Maverick, among others.

This safety measure addresses a software glitch that could compromise brake functionality and exterior lighting, particularly when towing trailers. Ford plans to mitigate the issue with a software update, ensuring customer safety remains paramount.