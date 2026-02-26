Supreme Court Upholds Dual CIRP Proceedings for Debtors and Guarantors

The Supreme Court has affirmed that simultaneous insolvency proceedings are permissible against both a principal debtor and its corporate guarantor for the same debt.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih determined that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) does not prohibit financial creditors from initiating parallel actions.

The ruling emphasizes that a creditor's attempt to secure payment through guarantees must be respected, without waiting for separate insolvency processes to conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)