Supreme Court Upholds Dual CIRP Proceedings for Debtors and Guarantors
The Supreme Court ruled that simultaneous insolvency proceedings can be initiated against both a principal debtor and its guarantor for the same debt under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This verdict emphasizes the co-extensive liability principle and allows creditors to pursue parallel actions without waiting for one process to conclude.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has affirmed that simultaneous insolvency proceedings are permissible against both a principal debtor and its corporate guarantor for the same debt.
A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih determined that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) does not prohibit financial creditors from initiating parallel actions.
The ruling emphasizes that a creditor's attempt to secure payment through guarantees must be respected, without waiting for separate insolvency processes to conclude.
(With inputs from agencies.)