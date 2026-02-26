Left Menu

Russia Boosts Space Collaboration with Myanmar

Russia is set to assist Myanmar in training its first cosmonaut, marking strengthened relations with the nation. A delegation from Roscosmos visited Myanmar, securing an agreement for collaboration in human space flight. A data-collection station for Russia's GLONASS system will also be established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:33 IST
  • Russia

In a significant move reflecting burgeoning ties, Russia announced plans to aid Myanmar in selecting and training its inaugural cosmonaut. This cooperation was formalized during a visit by Dmitry Bakanov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, who secured an agreement for joint efforts in human space flight.

The agreement also entails Myanmar deploying a data-collection station for Russia's GLONASS navigation system. These developments were discussed in Bakanov's meeting with Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing. Additionally, Myanmar will host a site for monitoring hazardous objects in near-Earth space.

Strengthening bilateral relations further, Myanmar's leader previously engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, resulting in an investment agreement aimed at facilitating opportunities for Russian energy companies. Russia is also set to construct a nuclear facility in Myanmar, a nation whose government was overtaken by the military junta in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

